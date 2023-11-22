Keren’s rape, death: Police, govt failed us, says victim’s Mother

One thousand two hundred and ninety-four days after the death of a -14-year-old boarding student of Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, Miss Keren-Happuch Aondodoo Akpagher, the family has accused the police of a grand cover-up and insincerity in its investigation.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, mother of the late 14-year-old, Mrs Vivien Vihimga Akpagher lamented the failure of government and relevant agencies of government to apprehend the culprits and bring them to book.

Keren died on the 22nd of June 2021 after contracting sepsis from a condom left inside her by a killer-rapist, which compromised her immunity spike her blood sugar, causing hyperglycaemia.

“Since the death of my beloved child, Keren, whom I entrusted to the management of Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja in their boarding care, neither relevant government agencies not the police have been sensitive, faithful or committed to fishing out the culprit or culprits, who did not only rape her, but sodomised and left condom inside her while threatening and numbing her into silence”, Mrs Akpagher lamented.

She said the police also failed to retrieve CCTV footages from the 54 camera in the school, which would have shown that Keren was unable to walk to class and was in pain crying, noting that instead, the police allowed the school to tamper with evidence.

she read out a long statement where she identified officials who failed to help with the case.

It could be recalled that Premiere Academy had in the past vehemently debunked the allegations.

