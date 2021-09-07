Keren-Happuch: Amnesty International tasks IGP on probe of rape case



Following the rape and consequent death of a – 14 year old boarding student of Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, Keren-Happuch Aondodoo Akpagher and the controversies around the on-going investigation by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Amnesty International, has asked the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Alkali Baba to wade in and ensure that the rapist is fished out and brought to justice.

Amnesty International said it was deeply concerned about the circumstances that led to the death of Keren-Happuch, insisting that Nigeria was duty bound to foster safe spaces for children and women in line with their domestic and international treaties and conventions.



In a letter signed by Director, Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, the organisation called for a thorough an impartial investigation in order to bring culprit(s) to justice.



In part, the letter reads: “I am writing on behalf of Amnesty International regarding the case of 14-year old Keren-Happuch Aondodoo Akpagher, a student of Premier Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, who was allegedly raped in her school and eventually died from complications resulting from the rape. We are deeply concerned by this report and urge the Nigeria Police to promptly, thoroughly, impartially, and effectively investigate this and bring those culpable to justice.



“Through its ratification of domestic, regional, and international human rights laws, Nigeria has obligations to ensure that women and girls can live a life free from violence. As a state party to the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa, Nigeria undertakes to adopt and implement appropriate measures to ensure that women and girls are protected from all forms of violence, including sexual violence.



“Similarly, Section 34 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees that no person shall be subject to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment.

“Amnesty International is urging the Nigeria Police to ensure that:

• A prompt, impartial, effective and independent inquiry is initiated into Keren-Happuch’s case and those found culpable are prosecuted and punished (without recourse to the death penalty);

• Adequate protection is guaranteed for Vivien Akpagher, her family and human rights defenders involved in this case;

• Effective remedies including reparations and guarantees of non-repetition are provided to all affected persons.”

It would be recalled that Amnesty International had earlier written the Inspector General of Police, decrying harassment and threat to life of the leader of the coalition of Gender Based Violence Responders and Executive Director, Men Against Rape Foundation (MARF}, Lemmy Ughegbe and members of his family owing to his effort in demanding justice for Keren.

Amnesty International also asked the Police Chief to offer protection to the Child and Gender Rights Advocate and his family.

