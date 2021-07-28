Keren: Group debunks Principal’s claims, renews call for media dialogue with School

The Coalition of Gender Based Violence Responders has condemned what it described as deliberate attempts by the management of Premiere Academy, Lugbe to distort facts leading to the death of a – 14 year old student, Keren-Happuch Akpagher who died following infections caused her by the condom left inside her by her rapist.

In a statement issued by leader of the coalition, Lemmy Ughegbe and Mrs. Edoamaowo Udeme, the group noted that the acting principal of Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, Mr. Chris Akinsowon was working so hard to confuse Nigerians and the general public of the facts of the case during an interview he had with a television state last weekend.

The coalition disclosed that the medical report from Queens Clinic in Wuse, Abuja, where Keren-Happuch died, shows clearly that she was “raped, condom left inside her, which infected her and resulted in her death.

“We note with concern mischievous, malevolent and deliberate attempt by Mr. Chris Akinsowon to confuse Nigerians and the general public by distorting facts. In the interview he granted the television station, (he claimed that the grieving and inconsolable mother of Keren-Happuch, Mrs Vivien Akpagher had said that ‘a decayed condom with live sperm was found inside her daughter.’

During the interview, Mr. Akinsonwon said “the parent said a decayed condom was found with live sperm. If you look at those two, do they really add up?”

“The intention of the principal is to confuse the public and create doubt in their minds as to the circumstances of death of the 14 year old. This is the height of insensitivity and desperation to cover the school and secure his business interest, which he prioritises above truth and justice in this matter. What the late girl’s mother had maintained is the fact that condom was found in her daughter with dead spermatozoa. So, he is introducing live sperm cells to the narrative to confuse everyone.

“Let us make it abundantly clear that the statement of Mrs. Vivien Akpagher is consistent with the medical report, which the coalition obtained and the medical report corroborates her disclosure unequivocally.

“We had refrained from sharing detailed information from the medical report until now. But the mischievous effort of Premiere Academy to confuse the people has made it compulsory that we do so to enable discerning members of the public know the truth in black and white.”

The last paragraph of the medical report reads thus: “Genitalia – Excoriated labia with copious milky discharge. Supra-pubic pressure expelled copious and thick materials including dissolving latex rubber material (condom). Microscopic examination of urine sample revealed the presence of dead spermatozoa in the fluid”.

Ughegbe said rather than Premier Academy resorting to organize press conferences and issue press statement to wilfully distort facts and confuse the public, he was “renewing his invitation to the school management for a media dialogue to discuss the rape and death of Keren-Happuch and other cases of sexual molestation, which it has the record of covering instead of handing paedophiles to the police.

“The board and management of Premiere Academy, Lugbe told us they have never had any case of sexual abuse in the school, but that was a big fat lie. We have intelligence that a teacher of Physical and Health Education and a cook where suspended indefinitely for sexual molestation of students. We have the letter of indefinite suspension on account of this sexual crime. So, the school rather than handover such a pedophile to the police prefers to cover it in order to protect its name and business interest”, he stated.

“We are determined to put an end to all the evil happening in Premier Academy, Lugbe and indeed in our boarding schools in Abuja especially. And no matter what it takes, we must get justice for Keren-Happuch, her grieving mother and the entire family”, he vowed.

