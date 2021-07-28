Keren: Group debunks Principal’s claims, renews call for media dialogue with School

The Coalition Gender Based Violence Responders has condemned it described as deliberate attempts by the management Premiere Academy, Lugbe distort facts leading the death a – 14 year old student, Keren-Happuch Akpagher died following infections caused her by the condom left inside her by her rapist.

In a statement issued by leader the coalition, Lemmy Ughegbe and Mrs. Edoamaowo Udeme, the group noted that the acting principal Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, Mr. Chris Akinsowon was working so hard confuse Nigerians and the general public the facts of the case an interview he had with a television state last weekend.

The coalition disclosed that the medical report from Queens Clinic in Wuse, Abuja, where Keren-Happuch died, shows clearly that she was “raped, condom left inside her, which infected her and resulted in her death.

“We note with concern mischievous, malevolent and deliberate attempt by Mr. Chris Akinsowon confuse Nigerians and the general public by distorting facts. In the interview he granted the television station, (he claimed that the grieving and inconsolable mother Keren-Happuch, Mrs Vivien Akpagher had said that ‘a decayed condom with live sperm was found inside her daughter.’

the interview, Mr. Akinsonwon said “the parent said a decayed condom was found with live sperm. If you look at those , do they really add up?”

“The intention of the principal is to confuse the public and create doubt in their minds as to the circumstances of death of the 14 year old. This is the height of insensitivity and desperation to cover the school and secure business interest, which he prioritises above truth and justice in this matter. the late girl’s mother had maintained is the fact that condom was found in her daughter with dead spermatozoa. So, he is introducing live sperm cells to the narrative to confuse everyone.

“Let us make it abundantly clear that the statement of Mrs. Vivien Akpagher is consistent with the medical report, which the coalition obtained and the medical report corroborates her disclosure unequivocally.

“We had refrained from sharing detailed information from the medical report until now. But the mischievous effort of Premiere Academy to confuse the people has made it compulsory that we do so to enable discerning members of the public know the truth in black and white.”

The last paragraph of the medical report reads thus: “Genitalia – Excoriated labia with copious milky discharge. Supra-pubic pressure expelled copious and thick materials including dissolving latex rubber material (condom). Microscopic examination of urine sample revealed the presence of dead spermatozoa in the fluid”.

Ughegbe said rather than Premier Academy resorting to organize conferences and issue statement to wilfully distort facts and confuse the public, he was “renewing invitation to the school management for a media dialogue to discuss the rape and death of Keren-Happuch and other cases of sexual molestation, which it has the record of covering instead of handing paedophiles to the police.

“The board and management of Premiere Academy, Lugbe told us they have never had any case of sexual abuse in the school, but that was a big fat lie. We have intelligence that a teacher of Physical and Health Education and a cook where suspended indefinitely for sexual molestation of students. We have the letter of indefinite suspension on account of this sexual crime. So, the school rather than handover such a pedophile to the police prefers to cover it in order to protect its name and business interest”, he stated.

“We are determined to put an end to all the evil happening in Premier Academy, Lugbe and indeed in our boarding schools in Abuja especially. And no matter it takes, we must get justice for Keren-Happuch, her grieving mother and the entire family”, he vowed.

