Ken Ugbechie’s Nigeria Heroes and Sheroes now on Amazon.com

It’s official. Nigeria’s foremost book on development, Nigeria Heroes and Sheroes: Diary of a Journalist of Courage, authored by Mr. Ken Ugbechie, Publisher of Political Economist NG, is now listed on Amazon.com and already attracting global patronage.

The 644-page book which chronicles the nation’s uneven steps in her march to development was presented to the public in Lagos on April 6, 2023 and it has since enjoyed rave reviews in the media as a single volume compendium of major actors and actions that define the Nigeria narrative in the most optimistic verses.

A statement by Mr Ugbechie, a former Editor of Daily Times and Post Express newspapers, said the book can now be obtained by readers from across the globe at https://www.amazon.com/dp/BOC4J7Z8DY.

Ugbechie said the book was published to celebrate development in modern Nigeria and recognise some of the people who, despite all odds, have sustained the spirit of nationalism and productivity at their various stations in life.

The 644-page book published by Godson and Godman, publishers of Political Economist NG, curates milestones and imprints of development even as it exposes some of the perils that have over the decades slowed down the advancement of the nation.

According to the statement, “the book periscopes Nigeria’s journey through the decades. It chronicles a people’s march through a forest of hope, faith, triumphs and trials. It details, with clarity, the author’s perspectives on every sector of our national existence.

“The choice of title, Heroes and Sheroes, is deliberate. Regardless of the multitude of challenges tugging at the nation, there are still oasis of hope created by outstanding men and women whose sweat ensured that we still have a country geographically so defined,” the statement said.

Those whose efforts were recognized in the book include Messrs Udom Emmanuel, Nyesom Wike, Nasir El-Rufai, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Akiwunmi Ambode, Dave Umahi, Ifeanyi Okowa, Emmanuel Uduaghan and Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi. Others are Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, Umar Garba Danbatta, Leo Stan Ekeh, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, Brig-Gen. Buba Marwa, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Akinwunmi Adesina, and Hadiza Bala Usman.

