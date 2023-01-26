Ken Nnamani to Uzodinma: Stop colonizing South East APC

Apparently dissatisfied with what he viewed as the unhealthy role the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, is playing in the affairs of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Nigeria, former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, has advised the Imo governor to desist from attempting to “colonize” the party, especially in the South East geo-political zone.

Nnamani gave this advice in Enugu on Thursday January 26, 2023, when he spoke on the current situation of things in the South East APC.

The former Senate President blamed what he described as the orchestrated “meddlesomeness” of governor Hope Uzodimma in the party especially in his political domain, Enugu state, saying that it is not unexpected, as according to him, the governor had attempted same in some South East states, including Anambra, but unfortunately failed in such mission. Nnamani maintains, however, that Uzodimma will soon realize that the case of Enugu is different from his state, Imo.

Nnamani, in few words, advised the Imo State governor thus:

“It will be a grievous error on my part if l dare dignify governor Hope Uzodimma’s inordinate ambition to build a political colony in the South East. His meddlesomeness in Enugu politics is not unexpected. He tried such in Anambra and elsewhere and all ended in abysmal failure. It will not be long before he finds out that Enugu is not Imo”.