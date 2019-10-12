Ken Nnamani to Chair Government College Ughelli’s National Dinner at Abuja

Senator Ken Nnamani GCON, a Past President of the Senate, will chair the 2019 National Dinner of Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association holding at the Executive Hall, International Conference Centre, Garki Abuja, on Saturday, October 19th 2019. This was revealed in a press statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the 2019 GCUOBA National Dinner Committee ,Engrr Alfred Okoigun and Mr Obed Awowede, respectively.



According to the press statement, other expected guests at the event are the Ministers of the FCT and Education, Alhaji Muhammed Musa Bello and Mallam Adamu Adamu, respectively; the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and the Deputy Senate President Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, among other top government officials and players in the corporate and social sectors.



The Keynote address will be delivered by Amb (Prof) Joy Ogwu, Nigeria’s former Foreign Minister. She was also a Permanent Representative to the United Nations and former Director General of Nigerian Institute of International Affairs. She will speak on Exams Malpractice: Curtailing the epidemic in the National Interest.



“The National Dinner is a forum for old boys, stakeholders in education at Federal and State levels as well as public-spirited individuals and organisations to appraise the progress that we have made in our efforts to restore the old glory of our Alma Mater and chart the course for its further development in the immediate future. It is also an occasion where we discuss contemporary issues in the management of public schools and social values.” Through the Dinners and other similar events, old boys of the school have raised massive resources to rebuild and restore its facilities.



Government College Ughelli was founded in 1945 and has produced distinguished alumni that include Deacon Gamaliel Onosode, General David Ejoor, Mr B. Agodo, Mr Gray Longe, Amb B.A Clark, Prof J.P Clark, Prof Olu Akinyanju (founder of the Sickle Cell Foundation Nigeria), Chief G.T.S. Adokpaye, Amb. Edward Martins, Mr. Sam Amuka (Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers) Engr. Guy Otobo, Dr. A. A. Obiora, Dr. Titus Okereke, Engr. Godwin Omene, Prof. Itse Sagay, Prof. Oyewale Tomori, Prof. Omagbemi Omatete, Chief Joseph Akpieyi and a host of other old boys in the public and private sectors.