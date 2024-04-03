Kekemeke, APC National Vice Chairman, joins Ondo governorship race

Mr Issac Kekemeke, All Progressive Congress (APC), South-West National Vice Chairman, has declared his interest to participate in the Ondo State governorship primary election scheduled to hold on April 20, 2024.

Kekemeke made this known at a press conference and public presentation of the LEKELEKE agenda of prosperity and peace organised by his campaign team on Tuesday in Akure.

“I have received enquiries from far and near, from within and outside of Ondo State,Dr on my take in the Ondo 2024 governorship election.

“Today, I stand humbly before you to affirm my participation in the governorship primary election of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for April 20, 2024.

“I offer myself as a man tested and prepared to take on this onerous task of steering the affairs of our state as governor.

“My antecedents and pedigree recommend me. My services to our state in the past and even now is my testimonial.

“Evidently, as former Secretary to State Government (SSG), former Attorney General, former Commissioner, Works, Lands and Housing, Minority Leader in the State House of Assembly, I have not failed.

“Also as National Examinations Council Board Chairman, pioneer APC State Chairman, and currently National Vice Chairman,,South-West, I have not let you down,” he said.

Kekemeke, who said that he was better equipped than he was four years ago, declared that he would make government “seeable, touchable and feelable”, so that the pain of one would be the pain of all.

“The state cannot afford to amuse herself with bare pettiness, low sentiment and prejudices that have rudely arrested growth and development.

“Ondo State needs a leadership not only for a segment of the state, but for the whole state.”

The APC chieftain said that his agenda for prosperity and peace would ensure an industrial take-off of Ondo State through prioritised investment in human and natural endowment.

“We offer free and compulsory primary education, free secondary school education, highly subsidised tertiary education, quality health services for all including the establishment of a pharmaceutical company.

“Our programme include availability of food and employment opportunities through the civil farmer and the establishment of small scale agro-allied industries,” he said.(NAN)

By Muftau Ogunyemi