Keffi College of Health inducts 62 medical laboratory technicians

Mr Suleiman Mohammed, Provost, College of Health Sciences and Technology, Keffi, has confirmed that 62 medical laboratory technicians of the institution have been inducted into practice.

Mohammed confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

According to Mohammed, the induction was done by Medical Laboratory Council of Nigeria at a ceremony which took place on Tuesday.

He said that the 9th induction and licensing ceremony would provide them the opportunity to operate freely without any interference.

He then advised the inductees to work in line with the tenets of the profession.

“I also want to use this opportunity to appreciate the Medical Laboratory Council of Nigeria for a good working relationship with the college.

”The stronger the relationship, the better for all stakeholders,” he said.

He, however, appealed to the registrar and the governing board of the council to look into possible upward review of the admission index of the college.

He said that the review had become necessary because the institution is the only health training institution around Nasarawa State, Benue and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), causing influx of students. (NAN)

