Keffi Ambassadors FC win Turaki Zonal Tournament 2020

The Keffi Ambassadors Football Club have emerged the winners of the Turaki Zonal Football Tournament 2020 spoonsored by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa West).

The team defeated the Yamusa FC by a lone goal scored by striker Jordan Katuka in the 61st minute at the Keffi township stadium.

As a result of the victory the team lifted the giant trophy and smiled home with a cash prize of N400,000.