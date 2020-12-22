Keffi Ambassadors FC win Turaki Zonal Tournament 2020

The Keffi Ambassadors Football Club have emerged the winners of the Turaki Zonal Football Tournament 2020 spoonsored by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa West).
The team defeated the Yamusa FC by a lone goal scored by striker Jordan Katuka in the 61st minute at the Keffi township stadium.
As a result of the victory the team lifted the giant trophy and smiled home with a cash prize of N400,000.
The runners-up were, however, rewarded with a silver cup and a cash prize of N300,000 while the Nasarawa team which came third also smiled home with N200,000 prize.
The grand finale was watched by thousands of football enthusiasts incuding the sponsor and some top public officials from the Nasarawa West senatorial zone.
A total of 16 teams from the five local government areas that make up the Nasarawa West Senatorial Zone namely: Karu, Keffi, Kokona, Nasarawa and Toto participated in the tournament out of which 31 matches were played. (NAN)
Leave a Reply