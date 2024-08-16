 Kefas urges journalists to maximise digital technology usage 

By Gabriel Yough



Gov. Agbu Kefas of Taraba has called on journalists to maximise the use of digital technology to enhance the efficiency of their jobs in a fast-changing media landscape.

The governor made the disclosure while declaring open the 2024 News Summit of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) in Jalingo.

He noted that journalists needed to embrace the opportunities presented by rapid technological advancements and social media to enhance their success in their roles.

“As we navigate an era marked by rapid technological advancements, shifting audience expectations, and evolving journalistic practices, the role of news production has never been more crucial.

“Journalists are called not only to reflect on these changes but also to embrace the opportunities they present,” he said.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Aminu Alkali, Kefas also urged journalists to continue to uphold the principles of truth, accuracy, balance, and fairness, which have made the profession a unique one.

He said the theme of the summit, “News Production in a Transitional Media Landscape,” came at a pivotal time in the nation’s history.

The governor observed that the media landscape presently in operation was vastly different from what it was just a decade ago.

He said the rise of digital platforms has redefined how news is gathered, reported, and consumed.

Kefas stated that his administration understood the role of the media in strengthening democracy and good governance and was committed to supporting initiatives that would foster a robust, independent, and responsible press.

“The news of today will shape the narratives of tomorrow, and it is incumbent upon journalists to ensure that these narratives are truthful, balanced, and reflective of our shared values,” he said.

The Director-General of the FRCN, Dr Mohammed Bulama, said the FRCN, under his leadership, would work relentlessly round the clock to reposition the organization.

“During my speech the day I took over office nine months ago, I promised a relentless effort to reposition FRCN by improving its content and deploying cutting-edge technology in its operations.

“This is part of what we are talking about today: the monumental role of technology in reshaping news production and the rise of digital platforms have democratized information dissemination, allowing stories to reach audiences instantly and across the globe.

“Our duty as news producers for a public broadcaster like Radio Nigeria is not merely to be fast, but to be precise, responsible, credible, and ethical in our reporting,” he stated.

The D-G commended Gov. Kefas for accepting to host the news summit in the state.

He also commended Hajiya Zainab Jalingo, the Taraba Commissioner for Information and Re-Orientation, for her relentless efforts in ensuring the success of the event. (NAN)