Kefas mourns ex- Taraba PDP chairman

By Martins Abochol
Gov. Agbu Kefas of Tarabag has condoned with the family of Chief Bala Kona, a former state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who died on Sunday.
This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communications, Mr Emmanuel Bello in Jalingo on Sunday.
” The sad news of the passage of the former chairman of our great party, Chief Victor Bala Kona, is such a painful one.
“We didn’t only lose a political icon but a father and a consumate family man.
” Victor Bala Kona’s place in our history is one that is assured and would be respected at all times.
” His death came at a time his wealth of experience and knowledge would be most needed,” Kefas said.
He added:“I hereby extend my heart felt condolences to his family and all of us left to mourn this disturbing and irreparable loss.”
Similarly, Rep. Jafaru Yakubu (PDP-Taraba) has expressed shock over the demise of Kona.
Yakubu, who represented Bali/Gassol Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, said that the party would miss his wealth of experience in party mobilisation evidently in sustainability of PDP’s victory in the state. (NAN)