Kefas mourns ex- Taraba PDP chairman

By Martins Abochol

Gov. Agbu Kefas of Tarabag has condoned with the family of Chief Bala Kona, a former state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who died on Sunday.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communications, Mr Emmanuel Bello in Jalingo on Sunday.



” The sad news of the passage of the former chairman of our great party, Chief Victor Bala Kona, is such a painful one.

“We didn’t only lose a political icon but a father and a consumate family man.



” Victor Bala Kona’s place in our history is one that is assured and would be respected at all times.



” His death came at a time his wealth of experience and knowledge would be most needed,” Kefas said.



He added:“I hereby extend my heart felt condolences to his family and all of us left to mourn this disturbing and irreparable loss.”



Similarly, Rep. Jafaru Yakubu (PDP-Taraba) has expressed shock over the demise of Kona.



Yakubu, who represented Bali/Gassol Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, said that the party would miss his wealth of experience in party mobilisation evidently in sustainability of PDP’s victory in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

