Kefas: Gov. Darius, ex Head of Service attend service of songs

Taraba State Governor, Arch. Darius Ishaku and the former Head of Service of the federation, Mr. Danladi Kefasi were among top dignitaries who attended the Service of song of late Air Commodore Ibrahim Kefas.

Kefas, a former military administrator of Delta and Cross Rivers State passed on on the 1st of October, 2021.

The Service which held at the deceased compound in Gwarinpa Abuja, was graced by leading members of the political class, acquaintances and family members.

Dignitaries at the event include former military administrator of Adamawa state,Air Vice Marshall Greg Agboneni (retd), who succeeded Kefas as military administrator of Cross Rivers state; Middle Belt Congress President, Dr. Pogu Bitrus , Air Commodore Dan Sulieman and Air Vice Marshall Okafor (rtd).

Speakers at the event were unanimous in their eulogies, describing the late Kefas as a patriot and an administrator per Excellence.

In his homily, the RCC Chairman of Abuja, Rev. Dawudu Tanko, stressed the need to live a life worthy of emulation noting that Kefas lived a great life.

Summarising his services to the church, Rev. Tanko said late Kefas dedicated himself to missionary efforts. He recounted how Kefas once donated his car to the ministry’s outreaches.

In a good will message, Governor Darius said late Kefas was a great lover of people. He said when he went to Delta State for an official function, a foremost traditional spoke glowingly of the late Kefas.

In the same vein, a representative of the Olu of Warri said late Kefas played a strategic role in preserving the peace in the Niger Delta area, especially in promoting good governance.

Late Kefas would be buried in Wukari on the 16th October, 2021.

