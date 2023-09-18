Kefas congratulates CBN deputy governor nominee for Taraba

By Martins Abochol

Gov. Agbu Kefas of Taraba has congratulated Dr Mohammed Bello on his nomination as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by President Bola Tinubu.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Emma Bello, Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Digital Communications and made available to newsmen in Jalingo on Monday.

Kefas described the nomination as an obvious victory for experience and capacity.

He described Bello as a consumate accountant and renowned financial expert.

While lauding President Tinubu on a great pick, Kefas said the track record of Bello made his nomination a historic one in the nation’s financial fortunes.

The governor noted further that his administration was committed to partnering with people of Taraba everywhere to develop the state.

He stressed the need to put Taraba first and reiterated his call on all residents to always make the state part of their agenda.

He added that he looked forward to a robust working relationship with the nominee in his new position.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Tinubu earlier nominated a new governor of the CBN along four deputy governor nominees and forwarded to the Senate for confirmation. (NAN)

