Keep supporting programmes, policies of Tinubu administration, NOA urges Nigerians

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called upon Nigerians to keep supporting the policies, programmes and activities of the Tinubu-led administration as we begin a promising year in 2024.

The Agency reassured Nigerians that the national financial sector is being repositioned to meet our national aspiration for a trillion-dollar economy, which will benefit all Nigerians in an inclusive economic framework.

In a message on New Year’s Day, the Director General of the NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa- Onilu, said that the current administration has initiated several policies, programmes and activities to ensure that Nigeria regains her pride of place among world nations.

The removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit has released Nigeria’s economy from the debilitating stranglehold of a questionable subsidy regime, resulting in savings for re-investment in critical sectors.

The overhauling of our National Security architecture with the appointment of new security chiefs resulted in the increased onslaught on the non-state actors troubling our nation across the country,

Creating a Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy is a definitive step towards harnessing the great potential of Nigeria’s blue economy. This, together with the re-invigoration of our solid mineral sector through effective and proactive leadership, the new initiatives in dry season farming and support to farmers will lead to the desired diversification of our economy.

In his words: “ Government is keen on putting a stop to ASUU strikes. It is part of the reasons that the President signed the Students Loan Act, granted the wish of ASUU to remove universities from IPPIS and is working with stakeholders to grant autonomy to public universities.”

Issa-Onilu also said: “A Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative was established to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians. The initiative targets a nationwide adoption of workshops to enable a seamless transition to CNG-fueled vehicles, as this is far more cost-effective. “

The NOA DG also emphasised that this Presidential initiative will revolutionise the transportation landscape and reduce transport costs and cost of goods and services while creating business and job opportunities for Nigerians.

The NOA Boss called on Nigerians to look forward to an exciting 2024 with strong faith.

