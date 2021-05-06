Keep supporting FG’s efforts at addressing insecurity – APC urges Nigerians

May 6, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



All Progressives Congress (APC) has on Nigerians to continue to support ongoing efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari- government to bring a permanent solution to country` security challenges.

 Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), call in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He welcomed release of 29 students abducted Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State, by bandits.

He said that it was truly heartwarming news to know that the students had been reunited their families, friends and loved ones.

“We deeply appreciate all stakeholders involved in the students’ release, while the party and government of well-meaning Nigerians on the security incidents in the country.

“We reiterate our call to Nigerians for the continued support of ongoing efforts by the President Buhari government at a and permanent solution to the security challenges,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that gunmen abducted 39 students the school on March 11 and had previously released ten of them.

The newly released students arrived at the police headquarters in Kaduna night, all looking wearied and spent.

 According to reports, one was carried into the building, because she could not walk all by herself, while another was rushed to the hospital. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,