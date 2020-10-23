Keep in View — Alli Hakeem NACETEM to co-host global sustainable technology,  innovation conference 2020

National Centre for Technology Management(NACETEM), is to co-host the Global Sustainable Technology and Innovation Community(G-STIC) conference with other notable research institutions between 26 and 28 Oct.

Mr Isaac Oluyi, Spokesperson of NACETEM disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to Oluyi, the G-STIC conference is the world’s leading conference on integrated technological solutions aimed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to move the world to a more sustainable future by 2030.

He said the conference shall be hosted by eight world class technological research institutions including Vision on Technology for a Better World (VITO), African Centre for Technological Studies (ACTS) and the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (FIOCRUZ).

Others are, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD), Tata Energy Research Institute (TERI) among others.

The NACETEM Spokesperson said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference shall be a webinar event in Belgium, which offers opportunity to discuss new opportunities on how to contribute to a sustainable world.

“Prof Okechukwu Ukwuoma, Director General of NACETEM, speaking about the conference in Ibadan said digital economies are becoming increasingly important in all sectors of the society and this is just not happening because of COVID-19.

“Digital technologies are simply indispensable in developing solutions to change our consumption and production patterns, and building the cornerstone of a sustainable society,’’ the statement read.

Ukwuoma also said digital technologies and data analytics were enablers of the circular economy which is geared toward the application of science, technology and innovation to eliminate waste and sustainable use of resources.

He maintained that to create a circular economy, there was need for collaborations among countries, agencies and sectors on different skill sets from different disciplines in order to tackle SDGs problems.

“This is essentially one of the reasons for the G-STIC conference which is an annual event,’’ Ukwuoma said.

NACETEM is an agency of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology that provides critical knowledge support in the area of science, technology innovation(STI) management for sustainable development.(NAN)