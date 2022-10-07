Keep fit for exploits in battle field– Army to personnel

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army has tasked all officers and soldiers to ensure constant exercise to keep them fit to be able to record positive exploits in their operational activities.

The Chief of Logistics (Army), Maj.-Gen. Omotomilola Akintade, made the call at the end of the 15-kilometer trek to mark the grand finale of Army Headquarters Garrison Annual Physical Efficiency Test (APET) on Friday in Abuja.

Akintade said the exercise was a testament to the high level of fitness of the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian army, urging them to sustain it.

He called on the personnel to made fitness exercise their routine activity and advise them not to wait for occasional exercises organised by their units and commands.

“You should be very happy that you are able to make this 15 kilometre trek. You have exercised your heart and we have met ourselves here. So it’s a win-win situation.

“So don’t let it be until next time we come here that you exercise. At your own time, try and exercise.

“When you are fit in this way, then you can do exploits; it is imperative for us as officers and soldiers and as military men in all our endeavours and all our engagements.

“With the battle against insurgency, criminality, and bandits, there is need for us to be physically fit at all times,” he said.

The physical efficiency test is designed to assess the state of physical fitness of Nigerian army personnel serving in all establishments, departments and other affiliated units in Abuja.

The grand finale of the exercise was the 15 kilometres trek which started from Mogadishu Cantonment to Mambila Barracks junction on Kubwa expressway.(NAN)

