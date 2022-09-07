Keep Distance Learning Students at home, UI ASUU advises parents

By Ibukun Emiola

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Ibadan chapter has advised parents against releasing their wards for the purported resumption at its Distance Learning Unit.

This is contained in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan by Prof. Ayoola Akinwole, the institution’s ASUU Chairman.

Akinwole also said that academic staff of the institution were on total strike as directed by the national leadership of the union.

He added that members of the union in the institution would not be available for both physical and virtual teaching.

He stressed that the academic staff of the institution were solidly prosecuting the strike which was aimed at getting the best resources for training, teaching, research and better welfare for her members from the federal government.

He therefore advised parents and the public to keep their wards at home, expressing optimism that the on-going strike would soon yield results for an effective public university education.

“The attention of the leadership of ASUU-UI has been drawn to mischievous news in circulation with insinuation that UI has pulled out of the on-going ASUU strike due to the management of the university’s Distance Learning Centre announcing resumption of academic activities.

“This is to inform the general public that the on-going ASUU strike is still fully in force in the University of Ibadan.

“Members of the ASUU, university of Ibadan branch are on the comprehensive, total and indefinite strike of our Union in conformity with the directive of the National Executive Council (NEC) of our union.

“As such, members of ASUU-UI branch will not be available for teaching (both physical and virtual), examination exercises, and attendance of statutory meetings of any kind until the National Executive Council (NEC) of our Union directs otherwise.

“ASUU-UI members remain resolute in the quest to rescue the Nigerian public university system,” Akinwole said.(NAN)

