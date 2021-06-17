KEDCO threaten to impose N50,000 fine for illegal electricity connections

  Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has threatened to  impose N50,000 fines for illegal electricity connections and meter bypassing .

This is contained   by KEDCO  Head of Communications, Ibrahim Sani-Shawai, in Kano.

Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that   franchise under KEDCO operation includes Kano State,  Katsina and Jigawa.

”Customers with Phase Residential meters bypass electricity will pay N50,000 on first incident and N75,000 on subsequent charges.

”Three Phase Residential customers engage in illegal connections will pay an initial of N100, 000 and N150,000 subsequently,” he said.

Sani-Shawai said warning  became as a way of ensuring that renewed efforts at speeding up metering are not sabotaged.

“KEDCO is speeding up processes to ensure that 87, 747 meters are installed by the end of June under the zero phase,” he said .

He said KEDCO met with all vendors and mandated them to manpower to ensure speedy deployment and installation of meters to customers.

Sani-Shawai appeal to customers to give the vendors the necessary to ensure that estimated billing system was  brought to an end in KEDCO franchise within the shortest time.(NAN)

