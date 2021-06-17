KEDCO threaten to impose N50,000 fine for illegal electricity connections

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has threatened to impose N50,000 fines for illegal electricity connections and meter bypassing .

This is contained in a statement by KEDCO Head of Communications, Ibrahim Sani-Shawai, in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the franchise under KEDCO operation includes Kano State, Katsina and Jigawa.

”Customers with Single Phase Residential meters who bypass electricity will pay N50,000 on first incident and N75,000 on subsequent charges.

”Three Phase Residential customers who engage in illegal connections will pay an initial charge of N100, 000 and N150,000 subsequently,” he said.

Sani-Shawai said the warning became as a way of ensuring that renewed efforts at speeding up metering are not sabotaged.

“KEDCO is speeding up processes to ensure that 87, 747 meters are installed by the end of June under the zero phase,” he said .

He said KEDCO met with all vendors and mandated them to increase manpower to ensure speedy deployment and installation of meters to customers.

Sani-Shawai appeal to customers to give the vendors the necessary cooperation to ensure that estimated billing system was brought to an end in KEDCO franchise within the shortest time.(NAN)