The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) says it targets 24, 000 households for metering monthly.

KEDCO’s franchise area includes: Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States.

Mr Ibrahim Shawai, Head of Corporate Communications of the Company, stated this in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Kano.

According to Shawai, all hindrances slowing the metering process in Kano franchise have been addressed to fast-track the exercise within the shortest time.

“The move is to ensure that we address all complaints related to estimated billing system while ensuring equitable delivery of service through metering.

“We are out to aggressively bridge the metering gap, give energy consumers the opportunity to monitor their consumption.

“Our aim is to also meter all customers, hence, our engineers have been trained, placed on standby for any customer who need meters,’’ he said.

He advised customers not to accept meter bypass, as such act sabotages the company’s efforts.

“KEDCO will improve power supply, service delivery and ensure customers pay for what they consume,’’ he stated. (NAN)

