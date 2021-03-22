KEDCO targets 24,000 customers monthly for metering

  Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) says it targets 24, 000 households for metering monthly.

KEDCO’ franchise area includes: Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States.

Mr Ibrahim Shawai, Head of Corporate Communications of Company, stated this in a statement issued to newsmen Monday in Kano.

According to Shawai, all hindrances slowing metering process in Kano franchise have been addressed to fast-track exercise within shortest time.

“The move is to that we address all complaints related to billing system while equitable of service through metering.

“We are out to aggressively bridge the metering gap, give energy consumers the opportunity to monitor their consumption.

“Our aim is to also meter all customers, hence, our engineers have been trained, placed standby for any customer who need meters,’’ he said.

He advised customers not to accept meter bypass, as such act sabotages the company’ efforts.

“KEDCO will power supply, service and customers pay for what they consume,’’ he stated. ()

