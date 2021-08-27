KEDCO seeks understanding of customers over payment of electricity bills

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) on Friday in Kano sought the understanding of its customers toward the payment of electricity bills.

“The attitude of customers within the northern axis of power distribution is not healthy for the development of the power sector, KEDCO Director, Dr Jamil Isyaku-Gwamna, said.

The declaration is contained in a statement issued by KEDCO’s Head of Communications, Mr Ibrahim Sani-Shawai.

“In modern times, customers not wait to be forced be cajoled to for services they enjoyed because money paid has huge role in the and power development.

“We cannot continue to have a situation where services are rendered while improvements are continuously being made in network expansion and maintenance only for some customers to shun payment,’’ Isyaku-Gwamna also said in the statement.

He added that KEDCO needed to payments to be responsive to its responsibilities as a company in a symbiotic relationship with other partners which must be nourished.

He also frowned at illegal connections by customers who were disconnected for not paying their bills.

Isyaku-Gwamna urged customers to be good partners in progress.

“Customers must cultivate the habit of paying their bills without being forced approached by our staff.

“That is why improved on our payment methods that who cannot come to the office to can from the comfort of their homes,’’ he stressed. (NAN)

