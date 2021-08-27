KEDCO seeks understanding of customers over payment of electricity bills

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) on Friday in Kano sought the understanding of its customers toward the payment of electricity bills.

“The attitude of customers within the northern axis of power distribution is not healthy for the development of the power sector, KEDCO Managing Director, Dr Jamil Isyaku-Gwamna, said.

The declaration is contained in a statement issued by KEDCO’s Head of Communications, Mr Ibrahim Sani-Shawai.

“In modern times, customers do not wait to be forced or be cajoled to pay for services they enjoyed because money paid has huge role in the economic and power sector development.

“We cannot continue to have a situation where services are rendered while improvements are continuously being made in network expansion and maintenance only for some customers to shun payment,’’ Isyaku-Gwamna also said in the statement.

He added that KEDCO needed to get payments to be responsive to its responsibilities as a company in a symbiotic relationship with other partners which must be nourished.

He also frowned at illegal connections by customers who were disconnected for not paying their bills.

Isyaku-Gwamna urged customers to be good partners in progress.

“Customers must cultivate the habit of paying their bills without being forced or approached by our staff.

“That is why we have improved on our payment methods to ensure that those who cannot come to the office to pay can pay online from the comfort of their homes,’’ he stressed. (NAN)

