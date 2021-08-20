KEDCO decries revenue losses over meter bypass in Kano, Katsina, Jigawa

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) said the company was recording revenue losses due to meter bypass and illegal connection in Kano State, Katsina State and Jigawa.

This is contained in a statement signed by KEDCO Head of Communications, Mr Ibrahim Sani-Shawai, on Friday in Kano.

The company said over 17, 190 metered customers had not vended between January and July 2021.

“We have resolved not to get distracted in our efforts to ensure that all customers are metered in line with the desire of the Federal Government.

“This menace is a major setback to that effort towards ending estimated billing system in our franchise.

”Those who engage in bypassing meters are doing more harm than good to themselves and other customers. They are putting many others at risks of fire outbreaks.

”KEDCO is very much concerned about the safety of its services in addition to quality,” the company said.

Sani-Shawai said:”in line with safety priority in service delivery, anyone caught bypassing meters will be treated according to the full weight of the law of their offence.

He also appealed to the general public to be vigilant, cautious to ensure that their meters are not tampered with.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...