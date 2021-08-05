KEDCO committed to network expansion — MD

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has restated its commitment to continue investing in its network to improve service delivery to its numerous customers.

A statement signed by KEDCO Head of Communications, Mr Ibrahim Shawai, on Thursday in Kano said the organisation also gives priority to the satisfaction of its numerous customers.

The statement also quoted the Managing Director, Dr Jamil Isyaku-Gwamna as saying that “the company’s investment in network maintenance, expansion was for the good of customers and we won’t relent in our efforts to guarantee quality service delivery.

“A lot of investments in billions of naira had been put into network, more would still be invested to upgrade and maintain the network.

“The ongoing mass metering was ramping up to ensure that all customers get metered going forward,” he said in the statement.

Isyaku-Gwamna vowed to end estimated billing in Kano franchise, he appealed to customers to remain calm as KEDCO is partnering with the Federal Government to capture all the customers within the franchise area.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...