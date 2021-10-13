KEDCO assures custom

The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) says it has been able to improved supply to customers in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa, to guarantee their satisfaction.

Mr Ibrahim Sani-Shawai, the Head of Corporate Communications, KEDCO, said this in a statement in Kano on Wednesday.

“There had been a tremendous improvement in supply and distribution across our franchise as

load shedding is now at the minimal level.

“There will be further improvement in supply as soon as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) concludes maintenance on the Shiroro faulty line.

“The company has concluded its zero phase on metering, we are about to kick-start phase one and this will be sustained until every household is reached with a meter.

“KEDCO is always customer-centric and our happiness is always derived from our customers’, hence the effort to improve on supply and service delivery,” he said.

He added:”We have observed that in spite of these improvements, a lot of persons are still involved in illegal connections and meter by-pass.

“This is not good for stakeholders in the power sector.”

Sani-Shawai called on the general public to co-operate with KEDCO in all aspects from bills payment to protection of installations and equipment.(NAN)

