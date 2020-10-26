Kebbi youths more productive than destructive – Bagudu

The Kebbi Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has commended youths in the state for exerting their energy on farming to ensure food security rather than engaging in destructive activities.

Bagudu gave the commendation during a visit to a cassava farm in Maiyama Local Government area on Monday, as part of government’s efforts to boost food security in the state.

“This development across the state is a good omen to the sustained strides of both the federal and state governments to bolster food production.

“This is more so as Kebbi is among the states recently ravaged by rampaging flood that devastated hundreds of thousands of farmlands, houses as well as other critical infrastructure, apart from the unfortunate loss of lives and property,’’ he said.

The governor particularly expressed delight that youths in the state had ‘wholeheartedly and patriotically’ themselves engaged in farming activities in the state.

According to him, this will contribute towards making Nigeria self-sufficient in food production, improve their personal lives and boost the economy of the state.

“I am happy our youths have restrained themselves from being lured and influenced into violent protests to cause mayhem and destruction.

“Rather, they have made themselves useful to themselves and the state by massively embracing all the invaluable agricultural programmes of both the federal and state governments.

“This development couldn’t have come at a better time than now, when we are strenuously making efforts to uplift the living standard of the people of the state,’’ he said.

Bagudu, while outlining the importance of cassava and other food crop programmes towards adding significant value to the National Food Security programme, pledged to expand the programmes and provide more inputs to farmers in the state.

He commended the policy thrust of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, describing it as a motivating factor to achieving the desired result for food production in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the farmland, stretching over 10,000 hectares, is one of the farms where cassava is being produced under a partnership between the state government and the Central Bank of Nigeria. (NAN)