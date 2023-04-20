Kebbi youngest Assembly member pledges diligent representation 

By Muhammad Lawal

The youngest elected member of Kebbi House of Assembly, Rilwanu Sahabi, has pledged to serve the state diligently to bring about positive changes in the lives of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sahabi, aged 34, is a Software Engineer and Business Management masters degree holder, who will represent Kalgo Local Government Area of the state in the assembly.

Sahabi made the pledge when he visited Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed-BK, also known as Maibindiga, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council, in Birnin Kebbi.

“I am aware of the responsibilities and burden on my young shoulders and I promise to discharge my duties to the best of my ability with support from other stakeholders.

“I want to assure you that I will bring to the table youthful energy, quality education, urbanity and patriotism in the discharge of my responsibilities as a lawmaker,” he said.

Responding, Ahmed-BK congratulated the member-elect and urged him to see his election as a call to duty and service to his constituents and the state at large.

He advised him to strive to excel so as to give confidence to more young men and women to engage in the service of the people.

Ahmed-BK called on other young men and women in the state to strive to become relevant in the affairs of the country. (NAN)