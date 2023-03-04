Kebbi varsity urges journalists to always verify facts

By Muhammad Lawal

The management of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, has urged journalists to verify their stories before publication.

The Acting Registrar of the university, Alhaji Maimaru Tili made the call in a statement on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi.

He dismissed as misleading a media report insinuating that the university was on the verge of collapse.

“The attention of the institution has been drawn to a publication on March 1, 2023 on one of the national dailies through its online platform that the university is in a stage of collapse.

“I want to appeal the reporters to be balancing their news report before making such reports public.

“Kebbi State University of Science and Technology is listed among the best universities in Nigeria by the National Universties Commission (NUC),” he said.

He said the university has been placed 25th in the NUC’s ranking, adding that its programmes fully accredited with one of the best e-libraries and ultra mordern facilities in the country.

According to Tili, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Bashir Ladan-Aliero is making tremendous effort in the area of infrastructure and staff development to promote academic excellence.

He said the state government had settled the Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) to the tune of N451 million in 2019, while the university’s management paid N73 million, to ensure prompt payment of salaries and allowances to workers.

“Also, during the previous eight months ASUU strike, the state government did not apply “no work no pay” to the staff.

“Therefore, we are not happy with the damaging report against the management, council and the state government.

“The management remained focus and determine more than ever before to provide dynamic and purposeful leadership towards achieving university’s vision and mission”. (NAN)