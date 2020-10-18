Kebbi UBEC trains teachers on model lesson plan

Kebbi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has trained primary and secondary school teachers on model Lesson Plan, to stimulate pupils interest in class subjects.

Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Hassan Umar stated this in an interview with thé News Agency of Nigéria (NAN) in Benin Kebbi on Sunday.

Umar explained that the training was also meant for teachers to prepare lesson observation checklist, stimulate students interest in subjects, cultivate thinking skills, and mastery of content and lesson plans.

He said that thé training took place at the Government Junior Secondary Schools, Aliero Quarters in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Accordong to him, the training is also to bring sanity into the learning process through improvement of teaching methods.

Umar added that the Model Asel Lesson Plan was domesticated to improve pupils’ learning skills.

“The programme will be a continuous exercise and will take place across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

“This will certainly enable the teachers gain knowledge of new teaching methods apart from taking the education system to greater heights,” he said.

He commended Gov. Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu for giving priority to the education sector. (NAN)