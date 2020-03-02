Kebbi to legislate for protection of the child

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, has disclosed that an Executive Bill would soon be introduced at the State House of Assembly for child protection and rights of the child.

He said this in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday, at the Maiden edition of the Law Week, organised by the National Union of Kebbi State Law Students, with theme: Voice of the Law.

According to the Governor, the new law will make it mandatory for every child in the state to have a legal custodian, that will be responsible and accountable for the child, adding that it will also give protection to the child, enable him/her have education as part of the child’s right.

This custodian, he added, could be a father, a relative or a Qur’anic teacher, who must accept to be responsible and care for the child.

“The issue is, it will put responsibility on us all and even if the child is an orphan, there are orphanages. There is no problem being an orphan. We have orphanages, village heads or volunteers, who can take them,” the governor assured.

While emphasizing that every child in Kebbi must be accounted for, Bagudu vowed to continue to put pressure on the system until progress was made.

He affirmed his administration’s resolve to integrate the Almajiri into the formal school system, to enabled products of such schools become useful members of the society.

Bagudu said his administration had sought the support and cooperation of indegenous academics, especially from Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, to serve as part time chairmen of local government education authorities, to contribute to the ongoing effort of reforming the educational sector and bring back the out of school children to classes.

On fight against corruption, he said he endorsed the collective and proactive approach by the Federal government as the best option towards ensuring corrupt-free society.

The governor described President Muhammadu Buhari as a person of integrity and incorruptible leader, who has the interest of the nation at heart in the anti-corruption campaign.



He called on the law students in the state and the country at large, to be active stakeholders in the prevention of corrupt practices, while assuring them that he had directed the payment of their allowances.