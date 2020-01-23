Kebbi to construct 1,000 housing units for civil servants

Kebbi state government, has engaged a construction firm, New Cruise Housing Estate company, for the construction of 1,000 housing units of two and four bedroom flats, for civil servants in the state.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media, Yahaya Sarki on Thursday said, already a meeting of stakeholders, comprised of government representatives and officials of the company, led by the company’s Managing Director, Ravi Lohia, was convened at Government House in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

The interactive meeting, which was chaired by Permanent Secretary, Establishment and Pension Matters, Dr. Isah Mohammed Sama, focused on the provision of recreational facilities, cost implication, affordability, security, among others.

Lohia gave an overview of the company’s record of achievements in the construction industry in Nigeria, pointing out that when the estate is completed, it will be the first of its kind, not only in the state but also in the country.

Also, an architect with the construction firm, Ibrahim Annas, elaborated the architectural design of the proposed housing estate.

He said the proposed estate would be constructed in cognisance with global standards, acceptable quality, as well as give consideration to the peculiarities of the people of the state.

Earlier, Dr. Sama said the proposed Kebbi Housing Estate was conceived by Kebbi State Government, to address the housing needs of the people, with emphasis on civil servants.

He called for inputs and suggestions from all stakeholders before the final plan was agreed upon.

The proposed estate, according to the statement, will comprises of 857 two-bedroom units and 98 four-bedroom duplex, to be sited at the airport road in the state capital.

The Chief of staff, Alhaji Muhammad Suleiman Argungu and Secretary to the State Kebbi State Government, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri, were represented at the meeting.