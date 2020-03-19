Kebbi takes measures against coronavirus

The Kebbi State Government says it has taken adequate measures to safeguard against coronavirus in the state.

The Commissioner of Health, Hon. Jafar Muhammad, made this known to news men in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

Muhammad said even though the state had not record any suspected case of the virus, the state Emergency preparedness and Response Committee, had taken drastic measures to prevent coronavirus infection the state.

According to him, the measures included instituting screening of all travellers coming into the state through air and land boarders, in collaboration with Port Health Division of the Federal Ministry of Health.

Other measures included setting up of an isloation camp for quarantine of all suspected cases identified through surveillance system which was intensified at all levels.

The Commissioner added that community sensitization to create awareness on measures to be taken to prevent the disease transmission was ongoing in communities alongside search of possible suspects.

He called on the members of the public to individually and collectively support the government , remain calm,focus and cooperate with health providers on adherence to infection preventive measures such as positive health behavior through practice of high standard of personal hygiene, use of protective devices such as nose mask, covering of mouth or nose during coughing or sneezing,use of alcohol-based hand rubs or soaps.

Muhammad warned against spreading fake news about the disease and always advised people to seek for information from the appropriate channels such as Nigeria Center for Disease Control website at ncdc.gov.ng or toll free number – 0800970000 – 10, Kebbi State Ministry of Health Department- 08036074588 and Epidemiological Unit – 08068241592 / 08037031227.

The Commissioner thanked the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his support and commitment to healthcare service delivery in the state.