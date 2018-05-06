The Senior Special Assistant to Kebbi state Governor on New Media, Aisha Augie-Kuta has said that Kebbi state government is committed towards training and retraining of teachers as well as improving the educational sector as mentioned in a statement by

According to her, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu reaffirmed this during the opening ceremony on ICT training for 300 secondary school teachers at Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi.

Bagudu stressed the importance of teachers, explaining that all memos on teacher training had been approved and improved for teachers to update their knowledge and also impact same to their students.

Also, the commissioner for Education, Alhaji Muhammad Magawata Aliero said the training was aimed at bridging the gaps to enable teachers acquire modern computer skills, especially in the area of information management, Basic Skills of Computer Operation and Date processing.

The workshop was in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Multiply I.T Digital Communication.

The Managing Director of Multiply I.T, Dr. Abubakar Musa Shinkafi said ICT changes teaching and learning through its potential as a source of knowledge, adding that “it is a means of interactive dialogue and the role played by these technologies in the classroom provides challenges & solutions to teachers.

He commended the efforts of the state government in training teachers, saying that it will continue to bring development in the sector and in turn the state at large. Three sets of computer Laptops have been donated by the training company, Multiply IT for the best three teachers who excel in the training programme.