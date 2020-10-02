Kebbi State registers 20,000 artisanal miners – Gov. Bagudu

Kebbi State government has registered 20,000 artisanal miners under the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative introduced by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, made this known in a statement he issued in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

He said the programme was aimed at giving legal backing and support to artisanal miners.

“We appreciate the Federal Government for making Kebbi State a beneficiary of the programme as this initiative has put a halt to activities of illegal miners and improved the economic prosperity of youths, thereby reducing insecurity,’’ he said.