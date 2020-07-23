Kebbi State First Lady to speak at Media Women Forum Webinar

Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, Kebbi State First Lady is the Guest Speaker at Webinar taking place on Saturday July 25 at 6pm via zoom.

According to a statement signed by Afolabi, Convener, , she will be speaking on Covid-19 Implications: Mitigating the Effects on Gender Based Violence.

The Webinar will also examine the rising cases of rape and domestic violence as part of measures aimed at finding solutions to the social vices

Media Women Forum is a group of senior female Editors, Media owners, Broadcasters and Media Lecturers within and outside Nigeria. It was founded to champion the cause of Women.



