Kebbi South: PDP floors incumbent Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah

By Muhammad Lawal

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Kebbi South, Alhaji Garba Maidoki, has defeated incumbent Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Kebbi South Senatorial District.

Declaring the winner at Zuru, the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. Ahmed Balarabe, said the PDP candidate scored 75,232 to defeat his closest rival, Na’Allah who got 70,785 votes.

He said: “By the power vested on me as the Returning Officer of this election, I declare Garba Musa Maidoki as the winner of the Senatorial election for Kebbi South Senatorial District haven scored the highest number of votes and certified the requirement of the law.”

Reacting, Balarabe appreciated the political stakeholders for their decorum and understanding during the election process which, according to him culminated into a hitch-free and successful exercise.

The APC ismyet to react to the outcome of the poll. (NAN)