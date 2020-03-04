Kebbi signs MoU with Nigeria company on cancer services

The Kebbi Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on cancer care and treatment with Roche Nigeria Limited, a leading company in healthcare products and cancer treatment.

The state Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Jafaru Muhammad, announced this on Tuesday when Roche General Manager (GM), Dr Ladi Hameed paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Atiku Bagudu in Birnin Kebbi.

He said the partnership with the company on cancer care services would provide capacity building to health personnel as well as enhance the treatment of cancer in view of the company’s good products.

“With the signing of the MoU, a work plan will be developed on the operational modules so that it will scale up healthcare services in the state.

“Kalgo Medical Center has been selected as the treatment centre and doctors, as well as laboratory scientists, have been trained to provide the services,” Muhammad said.

The commissioner expressed the willingness of the state government to utilise the opportunity to provide good healthcare for the people of the state.

In his remarks, Roche’s GM, described the partnership and the eventual siging of the MoU as a landmark event.

“Already, both the state government and the company have started a number of activities together, but the signing of the MoU will fast- track further activities so as to scale up cancer care services for the citizens of the state,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the people of the state would immensely benefit from the partnership.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Bagudu, said the partnership would accelerate the work which had already started between them and thanked the state team for making it possible for the MoU to become a reality.

Bagudu commended his wife, Dr Zainab Shinkafi “for the efforts she put in pushing that we need this cancer treatment package, which is post capacity building.

“And the acceptance by Roche to concede and offer support, which in many ways, is at a discounted and at much lower cost.” (NAN)