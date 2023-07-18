Kebbi seeks World Bank’s assistance to create investment opportunities

By Muhammad Lawal

Kebbi is seeking the support of the World Bank to create investment opportunities in the state.

Gov. Nasir Idris made the overture at a meeting he held on Monday in Abuja with the World Bank’s Country Director in Nigeria, Mr Shubham Chaudhuri

The governor’s media aide, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, stated in Kebbi on Tuesday that the plan was to make Kebbi the investment hub of the northwest geopolitical zone and to fast-track its growth and development.

He quoted the governor as saying that the meeting explored ways of exploiting the potentialities that abound in Kebbi for local and international investors.

At the meeting, the governor urged people of Kebbi to support his administration to deliver the dividends of democracy to all parts.

In his remarks, Mr Chaudhuri assured the governor of World Bank’s support.

He observed that Kebbi has many investment potentials worthy of exploitation. (NAN)

