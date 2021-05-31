Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has called for a synergy among the Federal Government, Kebbi Government and relevant other agencies to mitigate the recurrence of boat mishaps in the state.

Malam Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser to Gov. Atiku Bagudu on Media, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

NAN recalls that a boat from Lokon Minna in Niger State, conveying traders, artisanal miners and other passengers, capsized at Warrah, Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi and claimed more than 100 lives last Wednesday.

Sarki said Gov. Bagudu spoke in Birnin Kebbi when the Attorney General of the Federation and Minster of Justice, Alhaji Abubakar Malami, paid a condolence visit to the governor.

He said: “The state will collaborate with the Federal Government and other agencies to buy modern boats for commercial operators to make their activities safe.”

The governor expressed optimism that Malami would ensure that the Federal Government supports measures to prevent the recurrence of such tragic incidents in the state and other parts of the country.

Bagudu, who also condoled with the minister on the tragic incident, also described him as a reliable and capable son of the state and a worthy ambassador.

The governor appreciated the kind gesture of President Muhammadu Buhari for calling him and the Emir of Gwandu to commiserate with them on the tragic boat mishap.

Bagudu, who is also the Chairman, Progressive Governors’ Forum, described the incident as a major national tragedy, adding, ” Mr President is treating it like that.”

Bagudu noted with satisfaction that due to the efforts of the justice minister, a son of the state, Abubakar Sadiq-Yelwa was appointed as the Managing Director of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC).

According to him, “the commission has been long in the works and abandoned, but it was brought back to life by President Buhari.”

He stated that the commission would, among other things, work to combat the challenges facing areas where dams are located.

Bagudu noted that even before then, Buhari had directed the National Inland Waterways Agency to reduce obstacles in the river transportation system.

The governor also commended the myriad of development feats recorded by the Federal Government in the state, including the completion of the hitherto abandoned Sokoto-Kontagora Road and the Yauri electricity substation.

Earlier, Malami while expressing his condolences said: “We appreciate the efforts of the governor in this direction and I am hereby reiterating the unwavering commitment of the federal government towards forming a workable collaboration to provide plausible solutions to the problem.

“I want to use this opportunity to call for greater and further concern on the issue from all stakeholders.

“The Federal Government will do everything it takes to collaborate with the Kebbi State Government in this direction of bringing about a workable collaboration towards finding lasting solutions to the unfortunate situation.

“I am glad Your Excellency had hitherto been making efforts in terms of raising a team of consultants to review the whole situation, just as he has been tangibly committed to the development of the water transport sector in the state,” he said.

Malami recalled that a lot of policies have been developed at the instance of the governor, adding,” this saddening experience has further boosted the efforts of the state and its commitment towards finding lasting solutions to the problem.

“As far as water transportation is concerned, it is a collective responsibility, the federal and state governments, as well as all the agencies that have roles to play.”

The minister said the efforts of the governor have been consolidated with the appointment of the pioneer Managing Director of Hydro-Power Electricity and Dams Development Authority.

He added that the governor had also been involved in further engagements to ensure that efficiency was brought into the system. (NAN)

