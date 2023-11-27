Monday, November 27, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectKebbi police loses Inspector to lone accident 
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Kebbi police loses Inspector to lone accident 

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
17

An Inspector attached to Kebbi Police Command has lost his life in a lone accident following a tyre burst on Koko-Jega road in Kebbi.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Nafi’u Abubakar and issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

He said: “On 25/11/2023 at about 1000HRS, there was a lone fatal motor vehicle accident along Koko/Jega road, involving a Police Toyota Land Cruiser with REG. NO. 5465D.

“The vehicle was conveying a team of policemen led by AC CID, Kebbi Police Command, ACP Suleiman Sade and nine others, while on their way to visit a scene of crime at Kendawa village, Dutsinmari District of Koko/Besse Local Government Area.”

The imagemaker narated that on reaching the NNPC area at Koko, one of the rear tires of the vehicle bursted and it summersaulted three times into the nearby bush.

“The scene of accident was immediately visited by a team of Policemen from Koko Division and evacuated the victims to General Hospital Koko for treatment, where one Inspector Sa’idu Idiya of the SCID died as confirmed by a Medical Doctor,” he said.

Abubakar added that the corpse, alongside the remaining victims were later transferred to Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Birnin Kebbi for further treatment.

The PPRO prayed for the gentle soul of the late Idiya to continue to rest in Jannatul Fiddaus.

The deceased was later buried according to Islamic injunction. By Muhammad Lawal(NAN)

Previous article
PINK Awards: Makinde bags ‘Governor of the Year’ award
Next article
Police, DSS neutralise 3-man POS robbery gang in Enugu
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.