Kebbi PDP Rep defects to APC

By Ibrahim Bello

Rep. Bello Yakubu (PDP- Kebbi State) has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Yakubu who represent Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza federal constituency of Kebbi State said this when he briefed newsmen at Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.



“APC has been my party, and I came to realise that politics in our dear state is all about development.



“People have been calling me, pleading with me to rejoin the party to continue with the development we have started witnessing in the state, hence my decision to rejoin the party,” he said.



Yakubu said he returned to APC because of the leadership qualities of Gov. Abubakar Bagudu.



“Bagudu is a humble person and a leader who deserves to be supported by all and at all times.



“In 2019, if you could recall all the political bigwigs in the state were in APC because of his charisma and manner in dealing with people,” he said.



Yakubu urged his supporters to remain calm and law abiding, pledging to continue to strive hard for the development of the state.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmaker who was elected on APC platform in 2019 had on March 31, defected to PDP following a disagreement over the party primaries in the state. (NAN)

