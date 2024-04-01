Kebbi NUJ donates rice, cash to families of deceased journalists

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kebbi Council, on Monday, donated relief materials and cash to families of 18 late journalists in the state.

Presenting the items in Birnin Kebbi, Alhaji Garba Muhammad-Yeldu, the Acting Chairman of the council, said the gesture was part of the union’s annual commitment to help the families of deceased members who served in the state.

“We are here once again to observe an annual ritual by the NUJ, to show love to those who lost their loved ones in the course of serving humanity,” he said.

He said it was a noble course that the union was doing to assist and accommodate families of the late colleagues in the state.

The acting chairman called on other journalists as well as the general public to lend helping hands to the families of their fallen colleagues by visiting their homes and making donations.

According to him, the decision to donate the items is to support the families at this critical period, when the assistance is most needed due to hardship occasioned by high cost of living.

Muhammad-Yeldu explained that the gesture was secured by the union from well- to-do individuals members of the society.

“We thank Gaanou Farm Limited, Engineer In-charge of Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) in the state, Rilwanu Usman-Zagga, and Labana Rice Mill Limited, among others.

“This event is a product of their commitment and support to the union.

“The gesture will definitely go a long way in cushioning the effects of the challenges they are facing, especially in this period,” he observed.

Also speaking, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi Governor, described the gesture as a “Godly deed”, especially during Ramadan period.

He said the act would no doubt aid in ameliorating the hardship and difficulties faced by the families of the deceased journalists in the state.

“This gesture is not only highly commendable but also encouraging. We have nothing to say but to thank you for this initiation and assistance to the families of our late colleagues,” he said.

NAN reports that the donated items included; a 25kg bag of rice and N15,000 to each of the deceased families. (NAN)

By Ibrahim Bello