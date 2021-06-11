Kebbi: NDE trains 50 unemployed graduates on business stat-up skills

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Kebbi, has commenced training for no fewer that 50 unemployed graduates on business start-up skills.The NDE Director-General, Malam Abubakar Nuhu- Fikpo, said at the opening of the programme in Birnin Kebbi on Friday that the participants would be trained on how to start small scale enterprises.

Represented by Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma-Machika, NDE Coordinator in Kebbi, Nuhu- Fikpo said that the training would equip the participants to become self-reliant.“The training programme is aimed at inculcating the spirit of entrepreneurship and self- reliance in the unemployed graduates.“

The participants will be taught how to write bankable feasibility study reports and also how to run their own businesses successfully,” he said.Nuhu- Fikpo urged the participants to take the five-day training programme seriously and endeavour to apply the skills they would acquire in operating their businesses.

One of the participants, Saratu Nata’ala, commended the NDE for the gesture, describing the training as well-intended.“We thank the NDE for the opportunity, we promise to make the best use of it,” she said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five-day training programme is part of NDE’s Start Your Own Business project on Small Scale Enterprises.(NAN)