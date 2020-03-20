Kebbi NAWOJ hails govt on measures against coronavirus

The Kebbi State chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, has lauded the state government on measures taken to safeguard its citizen against coronavirus in the state.

This is contained in statement by the chairperson, Laiatu Bamaiyi on Friday.

“It is praiseworthy that even though the state had not recorded any suspected case of the virus, the state government, through its ministry of health has put in place, its Emergency Preparedness and Response Committee to take drastic measures on the dreaded pandemic,” she stated.

The Chairperson called on the state government to create community sensitization with a view to educate citizens on the virus as well as the importance of handwashing and hygiene.

Bamaiyi called on women to “collectively support government, remain calm, focus and cooperate with health providers on adherence to infection preventive measures, such as positive health behavior, through practice of high standard of personal hygiene, use of protective devices such as nose mask, covering of mouth or nose during coughing or sneezing, use of alcohol-based hand rubs or soaps to their children in order to stay safe.”

She commended the State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his support and commitment to healthcare service delivery in the state.