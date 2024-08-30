By Ibrahim Bello

The Kebbi Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC), has begun the distribution of sensitive materials to all the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that non sensitive materials were already on ground at the local government areas for Aug. 31 LG council polls.

NAN also reports that the officials of the commission alongside members of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and security agencies had inspected the materials at the headquarters of the police command in the state.

The KESIEC Commissioner in-charge of Information and Communication, Alhaji Muhammad Kaura-Danhakimi, informed newsmen at the police command that the commission had taken delivery of all the required sensitive forms and ballot papers.

”We will distribute the materials to all the 21 local government areas of the state now as the law permits, we can not distribute them before today in obedience to the Electoral Act.

”Already, adhoc staff have been recruited and trained in their respective areas.

”There are 3,743 presiding officers for all the polling units in the state, while 16 political parties are participating in the election.

”KESIEC is seeking the cooperation of the media, politicians, traditional rulers, youths and security agencies, towards ensuring hitch free, credible, peaceful, and fair elections across the state,” the he appealed. (NAN)

Kebbi LG Polls: KESIEC commences distribution of sensitive materials

Distribution

By Ibrahim Bello

Birnin Kebbi, Aug. 30, 2024 (NAN) The Kebbi Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC), has begun the distribution of sensitive materials to all the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that non sensitive materials were already on ground at the local government areas for Aug. 31 LG council polls.

NAN also reports that the officials of the commission alongside members of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and security agencies had inspected the materials at the headquarters of the police command in the state.

The KESIEC Commissioner in-charge of Information and Communication, Alhaji Muhammad Kaura-Danhakimi, informed newsmen at the police command that the commission had taken delivery of all the required sensitive forms and ballot papers.

”We will distribute the materials to all the 21 local government areas of the state now as the law permits, we can not distribute them before today in obedience to the Electoral Act.

”Already, adhoc staff have been recruited and trained in their respective areas.

”There are 3,743 presiding officers for all the polling units in the state, while 16 political parties are participating in the election.

”KESIEC is seeking the cooperation of the media, politicians, traditional rulers, youths and security agencies, towards ensuring hitch free, credible, peaceful, and fair elections across the state,” the he appealed. (NAN)



