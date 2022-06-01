Kebbi lauds UNICEF’s interventions on poverty reduction

Kebbi State Government has lauded United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), for its support on addressing poverty and financial barriers to social services.

The State Chairperson, Kebbi State Technical Working Group (TWG), on Social Protection, Hajiya Aisha Usman, made the commendation at the end of a 5-day workshop on drafting Kebbi State Social Protection Policy, on Wednesday in Sokoto.

Usman, who is also the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Budget and Economic Planning, said the workshop, aimed at improving the livelihood of citizens, was supported by UNICEF.

She explained that to complement UNICEF and other development partners’ contribution, the Kebbi government had allocated about N200 million for various social protection programmes in the state.

According to the chairperson, UNICEF has been supporting the state in building the capacity of the state stakeholders on social protection.

“The organisation is increasing stakeholders’ capacity on the benefits associated with social protection in the area of cash transfer, social assistance and health insurance for the poor and vulnerable, as well as households.

She added that the ministry would continue to collaborate with UNICEF and other development partners to strategise on effective implementation of programmes in the state.

She expressed appreciation to TWG members on development of the first draft State Social protection policy.

Usman then solicited the support and cooperation of all government ministries, departments and agencies, in ensuring effective coordination and synergy of all social protection programme designing and implementation. (NAN)

