Kebbi guber poll: APC takes early lead, as INEC declares 12 LGAs

By Muhammad Lawal

Dr Nasiru Idris, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kebbi State, has taken early lead in Saturday’s election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had so far collated results from 12 out of the 21 local government areas of the state.

NAN also reports that each of the collation officers from the 12 LGAs presented his/her results separately at the collation centre situated I INEC headquarters in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

Of the 12 LGs announced so far, APC’s Idris is leading in nine local government areas with a slight margin of 1,811 votes, as he polled 196,212 votes, while his closest contender, retired Maj-Gen. Aminu Bande of People’s Democratic party (PDP) is leading in the remaining three with 194,401 votes as results from nine LGAs are being awaited.

Dr Saeed Oluwale-Adeyemi, the Collation Officer, Aliero Local Government, said there were 53,794 total registered voters while 27,370 voters were accredited, saying that APC got 11,126 votes and PDP scored 15,828 votes.

In Bunza LG, the Collation Officer, Dr Hajo Mamman, said APC polled 15,830 votes while PDP got 14,203 votes as 30,119 voters were accredited out of 78,499 total registered voters.

Dr Halima Abubakar, the Collation Officer for Kalgo Local Government, said the area has 55,179 registered voters where 23,224 were accredited, adding that APC scored 11,799 votes while PDP got 10,422 votes.

APC polled 19,418 votes in Suru Local government while PDP got 17,310 votes, according to the Collation Officer, Dr Abubakar Mujtaba, as 37,513 voters were accredited out of 97,815 total registered voters.

In Maiyama Local Government, the Collation Officer, Dr Zubairu Suleiman, said APC got 17,283 votes and PDP scored 15,252 votes as 32,949 voters were accredited out of 93,111 total registered voters.

Other LGAs are: Augie: APC 17,595, PDP 15,889; Gwandu: APC 16,028, PDP 15,001; Koko-Besse: APC 13,138, PDP 10,969; Jega: APC 23,542, PDP 19,547; Argungu: APC 23,692, PDP 29,530; and Yauri: APC 15,131, PDP 14,241 votes.

Earlier, the Returning Officer for the exercise in the state, Prof. Yusuf Sa’idu from the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, assured that the exercise would be done according to INEC rules and guidelines.

While stressing that the collation would be on local government by local government basis for the smooth conduct of the exercise, Sa’idu insisted that the entire process would remain free, fair, transparent and all-inclusive. (NAN)