Kebbi Gov’t wants sustained partnership with federal establishments

April 28, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of has called for a sustained partnership between State Government and federal establishments in state towards achieving their mandates.


Bagudu said this when he hosted officials of Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Federal Inland Revenue Service to “Iftar” (breaking of fast) at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.
Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, Chief Press Secretary said this in a in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

“My administration will work in tandem with federal agencies in state towards societal with emphasis on agricultural production.
want to affirm commitment of government promoting agricultural revival started this administration, aimed at massive food and cash crops production for local consumption and export.


“This, believe, will enable us as a country to self-sufficient in and in a way facilitate the attainment of set goals and objectives of the present administration,” he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,