Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State has called for a sustained partnership between the State Government and federal establishments in the state towards achieving their mandates.



Bagudu said this when he hosted officials of Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Federal Inland Revenue Service to Ramadan “Iftar” (breaking of fast) at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, his Chief Press Secretary said this in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.



“My administration will work in tandem with federal agencies in the state towards societal growth with emphasis on agricultural production.

“I want to affirm the commitment of the government toward promoting agricultural revival started by this administration, aimed at massive food and cash crops production for local consumption and export.



“This, I believe, will enable us as a country to be self-sufficient in food production and in a way facilitate the attainment of set goals and objectives of the present administration,” he said. (NAN)

