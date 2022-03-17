Kebbi govt trains SMEs associations on ICT

By Ibrahim Bello

The Kebbi state government has trained members of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), on the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the state.

While declaring the one-day training open in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, the Commissioner, Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed- Magoro, said the training marked another historic day in the socio-economic development of the state.He said: “The training is in line with the vision of our amiable Governor, Sen. Atiku Bagudu to build a sustainable economy for Kebbi state.”Muhammed- Magoro said that leveraging on technology was key to building a sustainable economy.”As such, the state government, through the ministry of ICT, had doubled efforts to ensure that the various sectors of the state became technology-driven to maximise productivity and efficiency.”The ministry of information and communication technology is leading the transformation of various sectors of Kebbi state.”Today, through this training, we are introducing our SME associations to the foundations of building sustainable business models by leveraging technology.”The commissioner averred that the training would cover areas such as understanding the web, digital marketing, e-commerce, logistics, saying that, “they are the building blocks of building a robust online business.”According to him, the training also had hands-on practical sessions, to enable practical approaches to what had beenlearnt.”In all, the ministry of information and communication technology was transforming the SMEs sector in Kebbi state by helping them leverage on ICT to grow.”It is our belief that by building a solid foundation for the SMEs to build sustainable online models of their business.“We will in no time see scaled versions of these businesses with thriving websites, e-commerce platforms, vibrant social media pages and even dedicated apps.”It is also our belief that SMEs are the backbone of every nation’s economy, as we empower them today.”

The multiplier effect would also help create new jobs and opportunities, that would uplift 100 million people out of poverty; a vision of President Muhammadu Buhari,” Muhammed- Magoro said.

He also commended Bagudu for his sustained support to the ministry, adding,” we will continue to drive the technological development of Kebbi state.”Bagudu’s vision of creating a dedicated ministry of ICT has within a short period yielded fruitful results for the state and would continue to do so until the state stands-out fully in technological growth among states within the country,” the commissioner said. (NAN).

