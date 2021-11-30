Kebbi Govt. trains 40 cross-border pastoralist women groups on production of homemade yoghurt

Kebbi Government in collaboration with German Cooperation (GIZ) has trained 40 cross-border pastoralist women groups on hygienic processing and production of fresh milk to homemade yoghurt, cheese and cake.

The state Commissioner of Animal Health, Husbandry and Fisheries, Alhaji Aminu Garba-Dandiga, made this known at the closing ceremony of the training in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

He said,” The training is in line with Kebbi State Government’s commitment towards strengthening livestock production, improving the skills and livelihood of the pastoralist women groups in the state through the Accelerate Agriculture Development Skills.”

Garba-Dandiga, represented by the Director, Animal Husbandry, Dr Ahmed Ambursa, challenged the participants to utilize the knowledge acquired in improving their socio-economic status.

“The state government has so far, trained a large number of pastoralist women on homemade yoghurt and constructed milk processing rooms in some selected settlements in the state, as well as equipping them with solar refrigerators and other facilities,’’ he said.

Earlier, the GIZ Coordinator, Mr Bakary Sanou, expressed delight over the support and cooperation of the state government towards the success of the programme.

He urged the participants to use the opportunity to boost their businesses.

Sanou commended the state government for its continuous training of pastoralists, saying that “the gesture will go a long way in enhancing livestock production and improving the socio-economic status of the women.

“This effort of the state government is what attracted the support of German International Cooperation in assisting towards training the pastoralist communities with modern techniques on homemade yoghurt, cheese and cake,” he said. (NAN)

