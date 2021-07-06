Kebbi govt to construct 700km rural roads to ease movement of farm produce

The Kebbi Government, on Tuesday, disclosed plans to construct 700 kilometres of rural roads across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state as part of effort to ease transportation of farm produce across the state.

The state Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Alhaji Abdullahi Maigari, stated this when Commissioner of Information and Culture, Mrs Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba led journalists on a working visit to his office in Birnin Kebbi.

The Commissioner said that apart from easing the transportation of produce, it would also boost agricultural activities in the state.

According to him, projects will boost agricultural investment in Kebbi, thereby making the state an investment hub in the country.

Maigari also disclosed that the government was partnering with OXFAM with the view to providing 1.3 million seedlings of different trees.

“This is in addition to crop varieties to mitigate the impact of climate change, and also combat desertification ,as well as promoting afforestation in the state.

“The government is also into partnership with some other companies to strengthen extension services to boost agriculture and develop share butter value chain,” he said.

On tractor hiring scheme, Maigari revealed that the ministry had distributed tractors to the five agriculture zonal offices of Kebbi.

In her remarks, Tanko-Ayuba,described her ministry as the backbone of development and food security in the state.

She said the state government had come out with programmes and policies aimed at boosting agricultural activities in the state, which the Ministry of Information was ready to disseminate at all times. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...